Lovely letter of love for Lovren

In a touching display of affection, Liverpool’s captain reveals how much he will miss his former team-mate.

-- Advertisement --



DEJAN LOVREN may have departed from the Premier League champions but that doesn’t mean he will be forgotten, especially by Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool defender joined Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in July which saw the end of a six-year run at the Merseyside club.

However, as he revealed on Instagram, Henderson, who has led Liverpool to both Champions League and Premier League victories in recent seasons, expressed his sadness at seeing his friend leave.

An emotional parting letter and a replica Premier League trophy were sent by Henderson, and Lovren shared the gesture to his followers on the social media platform with the message, “I am without words captain, Thank you once again.”

The letter read:

“Dej, It’s impossible to think of Liverpool without you being with us and to be honest it hasn’t really sunk in yet you won’t be coming back

“You have been such a massive figure in our team and one of the biggest influences in helping drive us to the point where we are at now; winners and champions.

“I hope you realise that in the game you are rightly considered one of the best in the world at what you do. For us and Croatia you instilled a mentality within the dressing room of always keeping fighting.

“Even in times when it was tough for you, you were still there for everyone else. I will never forget the support you gave me and difference you made to me in helping to lead this team. You were always a ‘captain’ yourself, without ever needing an armband. We all look up to you.

“Off the pitch, you are one of the biggest characters I’ve ever shared a dressing room with. Every player – no matter where in the world they came from or their circumstances, could connect with you. It’s an unbelievable human quality.

“I miss you already, even though I keep expecting you to bowl back into Melwood and be in the middle of banter and discussions.

“I hope you realise how much we all appreciate what you gave for this club and us as a team. I can’t thank you enough and I am always available if you or your amazing family need anything.

“Good luck for the future, but know you still have your brothers in Liverpool if you ever need us. YNWA, Hendo.”

And who thought footballers were all hair-gel, holidays and high wages.

More interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here.