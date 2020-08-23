Bayern Munich are champions of Europe for the first time since 2013 and for the sixth time in their history!

PSG were better in the first half, but it was Kingsley Coman, who started his career at PSG, that came through with a 59th-minute header at the far post from Joshua Kimmich’s cross that left the French giants still searching for that elusive Champions League triumph.

It was certainly a night of joy for Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who added the Champions League to the Bundesliga after initially taking over as interim coach from sacked Niko Kovac in November.

In contrast, it was a night of bitter disappointment for PSG’s two attacking superstars, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who failed to produce their best and found themselves frustrated by the Bayern keeper and man of the match, Manuel Neuer, when they had the best of the first-half chances.

Mbappe’s pain increased in the second half when he looked to be tripped by Kimmich in the area, but PSG’s penalty claims were ignored which left Bayern to celebrate being crowned champions of Europe once more, becoming the first team to win the trophy by winning every game Champions League game in a single campaign.

Bayern closed the perfect Champions League with eleven victories in eleven games, the only shame was that match had to be played to a virtually empty stadium in Lisbon Portugal due to coronavirus restrictions.