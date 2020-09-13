Manchester United defender is being backed by his manager despite his troublesome summer break, as their campaign begins next weekend.

HARRY MAGUIRE will be thankful that he has such an understanding manager after being publicly given a vote of confidence to remain as the United captain.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is standing by the world’s most expensive defender following his conviction for assaulting a police officer.

Maguire, who cost United £80 million (€86.4 million) from Leicester in August 2019, was given a 21-month sentence for the assault of the police officer, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

The events occurred whilst the 27-year-old was holidaying last month on the Greek island of Mykonos.

In football’s dreaded vote of confidence, which normally means that someone is about to get sacked, sold or dropped, the manager at Old Trafford told Manchester United’s official website: “He’s handled it really well and, of course, I’ll be here to support him.

“He is going to be our captain.

“We’ll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.”

Solskjaer said: “Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn’t have a long break.

“His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he’s come back and looked fine.

“For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.”

Maguire, who has filed for a retrial, was forced to withdraw from England’s recent games against Iceland and Denmark as court proceedings began.

England manager, Gareth Southgate, is believed to want to bring Maguire back into the fold for international games next month.

