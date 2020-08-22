Man United Cap Harry Maguire has walked free from court after spending two nights in a Greek prison cell.

A statement from the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region press office said: “Three foreigners, aged 27, 28 and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos police department.

“However, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists. The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, whereupon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers. One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

The Manchester United captain, who is free for now claims he ‘fought with rival fans after they attacked his sibling’ after a drinking session on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Harry Maguire’s ‘sister was allegedly stabbed in the arm with a sharp object during the brawl and Maguire had then leapt to her defence. He and two other men had been charged with aggravated assault, verbal assault and attempted bribery by Greek police.

It is understood that the brawl kicked off after rival fans shouted ‘**** United’ to Maguire at a bar in Mykonos on Thursday – Maguire then allegedly attacked policemen and five officers were needed to wrestle him to the ground. It was alleged that after his arrest, the footballer, who earns roughly €212,000 (£190,000) per week, then tried to bribe the officers.

Father of two, Maguire, only spoke to acknowledge his name in court, his lawyer answered that the Man United Captain is ‘free for now’ when asked if he was a free man. The Greek prosecutor is thought to be considering three charges – aggravated assault, verbal assault and also the most serious one, the attempted bribery of an official.

It is not known which charges specifically apply to Maguire and which to the two other men. Attempting to bribe a police officer in Greece carries a three-year prison sentence. The trial date is set for this coming Tuesday.