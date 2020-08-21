Breaking News: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Arrested in Greece for Assault on Police

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos for attacking police after a fight erupted outside a bar.

Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident involving club captain Harry Maguire in Greece and that they have been informed that the club captain is co-operating with authorities.

The 27-year-old was reportedly enjoying an end-of-season break following United’s elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla on Sunday. Witnesses report that the €95 million (£85m) centre-back was led away in handcuffs after the clash outside a bar on the Greek island in the early hours of the morning.

According to local media reports, the Utd captain resisted arrest when confronted by cops, it is understood that the British holidaymakers involved in the confrontation were also taken to a local police station.

Manchester United released a statement saying: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. “Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. “At this time we will be making no further comment.”

The England star was spotted relaxing on the Greek island with partner Fern Hawkins after playing a staggered season for Utd. Hawkins had posted an Instagram shot of the pair enjoying some time together in what looked like a bar or restaurant. His alleged arrest comes on the day Man Utd would have played Inter Milan in the Europa League final – if they hadn’t suffered a defeat to Sevilla last week.