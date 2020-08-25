Beautiful Bateria Park is finally back to its best

THE mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz, together with the deputy mayor, Antonio Navarro, and the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ruiz, have visited Bateria Park after the re-modelling and improvement works that have been carried out, for a value of €178,332.54.

The work of the operators has lasted two months and has focused mainly on plumbing, with a municipal investment of €46,451.73.

Councillor Antonio Navarro has highlighted the cleaning and sanitation of the bottom of the lake and the arrangement of the boats; replacement of irrigation pumps and decalcification of fountains, as well as their repair and painting; painting work on benches, wastebaskets, fencing, jetty and toilet doors; arrangement and placement of paving stones and artificial grass; conditioning of the playground; light remodelling based on a previous project on the state of the luminaire; and revision and repair of sound and piped music.

“La Bateria Park is an emblem of Torremolinos and this Government Team has opted for improvement of its facilities so that both residents and visitors can enjoy it,” said Navarro. For his part, the mayor of Torremolinos has reiterated “the effort made to give the park more beauty and allow all of us to enjoy such a special space both day and night.”

La Bateria Park is a favourite for local families and the improvements will make the park a much more enjoyable place for residents and tourists to enjoy.

For a full break down of expenditure please visit the Torremolinos Town Hall website.