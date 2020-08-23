A man was reportedly kidnapped late on Saturday night by a group of at least eight men close to the car park of a Marbella restaurant.

-- Advertisement --



The reported kidnapping took place outside Kah in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella. Eyewitnesses say two cars blocked off a black G-Wagen and forced the occupant out at gunpoint.

According to official sources, the victim was in the parking lot near KAH in Marbella, situated in the Nueva Andalucía urbanization, near Puerto Banús, next to the bullring. About eight people, according to the statements taken from the witnesses, arrived in two vehicles at the door of this well-known restaurant and club.

The cars apparently blocked the victim’s black Mercedes G-Wagon, which was parked near the car park. Two of the eight armed men present then forced the man (a Dutchman) into their vehicle while pointing a gun at him, witnesses describe the escape car as an all-terrain SUV probably worth over €100,000.

The National Police have opened an investigation into the kidnapping and during the early hours of Sunday morning, they were already collecting testimonies from witnesses to the incident. Many were from nervous people, who recounted how this person had been taken in a matter of seconds, and in front of a crowd of people.

One woman who was present said: “They were professional people- the ones that took that guy. They were completely fearless, they just pulled up, walked over to the man, and pointed a gun at him. He went with them without a fight, after all, what was he going to do?. There was no rushing or nervousness, calm and calculated they were”.