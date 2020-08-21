Sisu Hotel Marbella Fire Update

THE fire at the Sisu Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella still rages on and all guests at the hotel are now thought to have been evacuated.

There are reports of at least 10 people being treated for smoke inhalation and the fire has so far forced the evacuation of both the hotel and an adjoining building. A large amount of debris was seen falling from the wall of the building as cars parked outside on the road, many of them luxury ones, were seen being driven away to safety by staff from the hotel.

Police have cordoned off the area while fire crews spray thousands of litres of water through the roof of the building, so far though the blaze continues.

It is still not known what caused the fire and emergency services and fire crews deployed in the area continued to work to control the blaze. As dawn approaches the actual extent of the damage can be seen. Video credits Marbella se queja.



Zveřejnil(a) Marbella se queja dne Čtvrtek 20. srpna 2020