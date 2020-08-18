Spectacular Sevilla meet Inter in the finals

MANCHESTER United’s season came to an end as they were eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final phase by competition specialists Sevilla who beat the reds 2-1 on Sunday, August 16.



United have not won a trophy since 2017 and must now wait until 2021 for their next chance of silverware.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started well and took the lead in the first half through a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Former Liverpool player Suso equalised before half-time and Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal for the Spanish side after United missed multiple opportunities at the beginning of the second half.

Inter Milan sailed into the Europa League final with an impressive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday, August 17.

The Italian giants led by a single goal at half time after Lautaro Martinez headed them in front but crushed their opponents with four more goals in the second half.

Inter are back in the final of a European competition and the game against Sevilla on Friday, August 21 will be their tenth European final.

Credit – Twitter