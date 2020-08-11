Man U sail through

MANCHESTER United are into the semi-finals of the Europa League after beating Copenhagen in Cologne on Monday, August 10.

United needed extra-time to get the score needed, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty in the 94th-minute putting the reds ahead.

United will face either Wolves or Sevilla on Sunday August 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked a strong team for the game, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all coming back into the team having started last week’s win over LASK on the bench.

Greenwood thought he had opened the scored for United just before half-time but his perfect strike was ruled offside.

Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson kept his team in the game with an impressive performance, but Fernandes penalty after Anthony Martial was fouled in the area was enough to see United take the win, with Anthony Martial also taking man of the match.