Inter Milan still in running for first trophy in nine years

Inter Milan go forward to the semi-finals of the Europa League after beating Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf on Monday, August 10.

Romelu Lukaku was the driving force from the start of the game, disrupting the Leverkusen defence and keeping Inter in the running for their first trophy in nine years.

When Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead in just 15 minutes, it was off a rebound from a shot of Lukaku’s which had been blocked. Six minutes later, Lukaku scored after a link up with Ashley Young.

The German team kept themselves in the game with Kai Havertz playing a one-two with Kevin Volland, firing the ball past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to minimise the gap to a single goal.