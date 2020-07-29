Martinez Stunning Goal completes Inter Milan`s Win over Napoli

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score an impressive solo goal and complete a 2-0 win over Napoli.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez’s stunning strike ensured Inter are in pole position to finish as runners-up in Serie A after a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Inter, who gained some revenge for their Coppa Italia semi-final defeat by Gennaro Gattuso’s side, took the field wearing their new smart kit for next season which features zig-zagged black and blue stripes instead of the traditional straight ones.

The hosts went ahead after 11 minutes when Danilo D’Ambrosio turned the ball home from Cristiano Biraghi’s cut back. Napoli created lots of openings but in the end, it was Inter who struck again in the 74th. Martinez collected the ball in midfield then spun away from his marker, speeded towards goal and, as Napoli players backed off, unleashed a brilliant 25-metre shot past Alex Meret.

Inter, who have already clinched a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, have 79 points with one match to play, four behind champions Juventus. Gattuso’s team are only one point ahead of Atalanta who they meet in their final game on Saturday at the Gewiss Stadium.

Coppa Italia winners Napoli, who are focusing on their Champions League last 16-second leg match at Barcelona on Aug. 8 with the score at 1-1 from the first game, stayed seventh.