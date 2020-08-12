A special programme for the occasion of the El Morche Feria was presented Wednesday August 12, by the mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina, Deputy Mayor of El Morche, María de los Ángeles Ruiz, and the Councillor for Fiestas, Salvador Escudero.

The programme for the El Morche Feria, which is considerably reduced compared to previous years, will have as highlights, performances from Las Soles on Thursday August 13, Requiebros on Friday August 14 and a Marinera Mass will be celebrated on Sunday August 15.

The mayor, who stressed that it is the first time that the El Morche Feria is not going to be held “as we conceive it” , has indicated that “these are especially sad days but in these circumstances, health and security, we have to take all measures to win the battle against this disease that has caused this terrible pandemic ”

Medina explained that due to the importance of the El Morche Feria, a series of activities has been organised during these days that “will help a little to keep the flame of our Feria alive and we trust that next year we can celebrate it with all its glory.”

The reduced programme for El Morche Feria – Keeping the flame alive

Credit –Torrox Ayuntamiento