Torrox Mayor announce’s plans to show that Andalucia has the safest beaches in the world

TORROX will have 30 auxiliaries to assist users of Torrox beaches along its more than 9 kilometres of coastline thanks to the Plan de la Junta de Andalucía de Playas Seguras for this summer, which the delegate of the Andalucian Government, Patricia Navarro, together with the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, they presented this Thursday on the beach of Ferrara.

“Tourism is the main source of growth and wealth in the province of Malaga from the sixties until today without interruption and it is a great success that the Board has created this department for beach assistants because we are showing that the beaches of Torrox, along with those of the rest of Andalucia, are the safest in the world ”, highlighted the mayor, Óscar Medina.

Medina has specified that these 30 auxiliaries will collaborate with the Torrox Polica Local and Proteccion Civil.

“We only began a week ago to provide our beaches with all the material and personnel necessary for us to effectively be the safest destination for sun and beach in Spain,” said Navarro, who specified that the work of these auxiliaries will be, as its own name indicates, those of auxiliary. “They will be able to report and even call attention to the breach of security measures. A way for the population to feel assisted on the beach and also discourage certain behaviours outside the rules, “she said.

Navarro has been concise in sending a message to all beach users. “The virus is still with us, let no one be fooled.” She insisted on the need to continue maintaining all security measures “so as not to back down because it has taken us a lot of work to get to where we are.” “We continue to expect the same zeal, the same intensity and perseverance in monitoring compliance with all measures and making available to the residents of Torrox all those coverages they need so that we can be free of COVID and we can continue to enjoy this summer magnificent in one of the best corners of our province and without a doubt with the best climate in Spain ”.