Costa Del Sol’s La Cala De Mijas Feria Suspended Due To COVID-19

Mijas Town Hall on the Costa del Sol has announced this Wednesday the cancellation of this year’s Feria in La Cala de Mijas, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Councillor for Festivals, Tamara Vera, who said that the Town Hall had regretfully decided to suspend the fair this year that “each year brings together thousands of residents and visitors” and provides “activities of all kinds and musical performances”. The safety of citizens is the most important thing, according to Vera, and for that reason, following “recommendations from relevant authorities”, the decision was made to cancel the Feria.

However, other activities on a smaller scale will take place in the upcoming months, to promote the revival of the local economy, while ensuring the safety of participants.