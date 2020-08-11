Fuengirola begins Employe @ Net program

FUENGIROLA, amongst the first municipalities in Spain to take up the face-to-face courses of the Employe @ net program.



The mayor Ana Mula has this week visited two of these courses, where thirty unemployed people from Fuengirola are receiving training.

The courses which include a cooking course, and a cleaning course are voluntary. Mayor Ana Mula believes attendance will improve future prospects when applying for positions within these sectors.

“It is a joy to see that there are people who voluntarily decided to attend a training course, because it shows that they have interest and concern, and for us it is gratifying that there are people who, once we start these courses, show interest as these students do , because obviously in the moments in which we live training is fundamental, because for any job a minimum training is needed and therefore, the more a person is trained, the more possibilities he has of finding a job ”, said the mayor.