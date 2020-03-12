





FUENGIROLA MAYOR, ANA MULA, ANNOUNCES PREVENTATIVE MEASURES FOR THE COMMUNITY ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

THE Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, today announced the preventative measures contemplated in the Municipal Contingency Plan against the health crisis caused by the Covid 19 virus for a period of fifteen days, subject to review based on global developments of the pandemic. She has done so after holding a coordination meeting with the government team, representatives of the different political groups with representation in the Consistory, with the Municipal Prevention Service and the Local Police.

-- Advertisement --



The measures, based on the recommendations of the health authorities are as follows:

Closure of municipal retiree homes, including coffee shops.

Suspension of all municipal workshops and activities for the Elderly, Sports, Culture, Equality and Youth.

Postponement of the two senior trips planned for these days.

Market suspension on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Closure of all municipal libraries.

Closure of all municipal sports facilities.

Suspension of exhibition openings and opening limiting entry by small groups.

Enabling more telephone lines to promote customer service through this route, specifically, on the telephones 952 58 93 00, 952 58 93 01 and 952 58 93 02.

Reduction of the hours of attention to the public in all the municipal offices, which will function from 9 to 12 hours.

Protective measures for municipal public service workers such as removing chairs for users or placing separation tapes for waiting.

Promotion of the use of the different municipal telematic channels for customer service such as email or electronic headquarters.

Cancellation of meetings involving large displacements.

In this sense, Mula wanted to transmit a message of calm and trust to the residents of Fuengirola and stressed that they are “preventive and temporary” measures, which will be withdrawn or increased partially or totally “depending on the evolution that this situation is experiencing completely. exceptional that our country and the rest of the world are experiencing.”

Likewise, it has appealed to the “responsibility of all residents” so that they avoid going to any municipal agency to carry out procedures and that they opt for the different means of telephone and telematic attention available to the Town Hall to carry out all the procedures.