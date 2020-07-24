THE mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula, Councillor Rodrigo Romero and Councillor Rocio Rodrigues opened the new Age Care Association drop-in day centre in Fuengirola on Wednesday, July 22.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall has recognised the importance of Age Care’s work for older English-speaking people and the centre also welcomes older Spanish people.

Ana Mula wished Age Care Association good luck in the new premises and looked forward to close working relationships with Age Care.

The mayor was welcomed by Age Care Vice President Tom Tarr, welfare leader Ray Mynott and his wife Linda and Age Care volunteers Larysa Blai and Hilary Davy.

The day centre is hoping to offer activities in the future and is located near Las Rampas. It is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am until 1pm. Should you require any information please call 657 494 635.