A new report casts doubt on early claims smoking offered protection from the disease.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many smokers thought they had little to worry about as there was a sliver of good news for them: a study circulating on social media suggested smoking could be associated with a lower risk of contracting Covid-19. After months of studies, however, scientists now know that is not the full story.

A number of recent reports appear to guy this claim. Over the last few months, researchers at the University of California analyzed data from over 8,000 young adults. The World Health Organization completed the National Health Interview Survey, alongside a collection of risk indicators set out by the U.S.A. Centres for sickness management and bar. The goal was to see just how vulnerable adolescents were to contracting COVID-19.

The results are in

Researchers found 32% of these surveyed had pre-existing conditions that place them in danger for infection. However, once the researchers removed those that used e-cigarettes and looked solely at non-smokers the figure dropped 16%.

Another recent study found similar results. The Society for analysis on plant toxin and Tobacco analyzed 11,000 Covid-19 patients found that those who had a history of smoking found their conditions were a lot more severe than those that didn’t or never smoked.