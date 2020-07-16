WHO Praises Spain for Keeping Control of the Coronavirus

The general director for the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has praised Spain as a prime example that with leadership and political action, as well as social support, the new coronavirus can be “controlled”, no matter what the state of the transmission is.

Tedros attended the State ceremony which was held in the Plaza de la Armería of Spain’s Royal Palace for the victims lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain and for the health professionals who have fought tirelessly against the virus.

“Spain has shown that with leadership and political action, backed by the support of the community, COVID-19 can be controlled, regardless of what stage the transmission of the virus is in a country. Being severely affected, Spain has reversed its trajectory of the outbreak. Although we have witnessed the suppression of the virus throughout Spain, I support the commitment of the Spanish authorities to remain vigilant in the face of the persistent threat posed by COVID-19,” said the WHO Director-General.

And, as you have recalled, there was a time when Spain was among the countries most affected by the new coronavirus and, in fact, about 10,000 new cases were reported at the peak of the outbreak in a single day. “Since then, intensive efforts, led by robust surveillance, testing, contact tracing, treatment and isolation, have successfully suppressed transmission, ” Tedros said.

