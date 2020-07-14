Italian government extends coronavirus regulations to July 31

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza will release a new government decree on Tuesday which will extend the current anti-COVID measures until July 31.

In order to control the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, it is mandatory to wear a facemask when using public transport and in shops, workplaces, hospitals and public offices where social distancing is not possible.

The new government decree is set to extend these restrictions until July 31 in a bid to keep the infection rate under control. Italy recently halted arrivals from 13 countries deemed to still have a high risk of coronavirus contagion after a flight from Bangladesh was found to be carrying several COVID-19 positive passengers.