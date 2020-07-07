Italy temporarily halts flights from Bangladesh after surge in COVID-19 positive passengers

Italian authorities have announced they are suspending flights from Bangladesh for one week following a “significant number” of coronavirus positive passengers who arrived in Rome on Monday, according to Italy’s health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said it would be preparing extra measures for visitors arriving from outside the EU to prevent new COVID-19 cases from arriving in the country.

-- Advertisement --



Local Bangladeshi communities in the Lazio region have been told be get tested after clusters of the virus were reported.