Italy halts entry from 13 at risk countries amid fear of COVID-19 second wave

Italian authorities have banned arrivals from 13 countries identified as high risk over concerns about a second wave of coronavirus.

The countries black-listed by Italy include Bangladesh, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Bosnia.

Travellers who have visited the countries on the list in the last 14 days will be banned from entering Italy.

Italian residents may return home after visiting one of the “at risk” locations, but they will be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

The decisions come amid fear of new COVID-19 cases arriving in the country from abroad after a plane from Bangladesh was found to be carrying a “significant number” of passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.