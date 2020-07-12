WATCH: Boozed-up Brits back in Magaluf

BOOZED-UP British tourists are back in Mallorca party capital Magaluf.

News of drunken incidents and altercations involving Brits has been hitting the Spanish press in the last few days, along with images of throngs of revellers on the notorious Punta Ballena strip, hardly anybody wearing a mask or bothering to social distance.

Balearic Island regional TV station IB3 Noticies shared a video on its Twitter feed of what it reported were groups of English youngsters out on the street on Thursday night, somewhat the worse for wear for alcohol. They footage shows them belting out chants and jumping up and down on parked cars.

I aquestes són imatges de dijous vespre a Punta Balena. Els joves omplen els carrers i pugen damunt els cotxes. A Magaluf hi ha pocs turistes, però com veis fan molt de renou. La gresca finalment va acabar amb un jove detingut, segons ha informat la policia local de Calvià. pic.twitter.com/uHWKx85CVL — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) July 11, 2020



The TV station has also reported on crowds of drinkers in bars on Playa de Palma’s Calle Miquel Pellisa in recent nights, again many not wearing masks and social distancing being ignored.

From Monday onwards failure to wear a face mask in a public place, whether social distancing is possible or not, will carry a €100 fine in Mallorca and the other three Balearic Islands.