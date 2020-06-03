Warning for Brits planning booze-fuelled partying in Magaluf in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

THE Balearic Island government has warned Brits planning booze-fuelled, no holds barred partying in notorious resort town Magaluf this summer that drunken excess behaviour will not be tolerated.

The archipelago’s Tourism minister Iago Negueruela has put out the clear message that these kinds of tourists are not welcome amid reports of websites advertising cheap party packages to Balearic locations like Magaluf which include as much alcohol as the holidaymaker can knock back.

Negueruela issued a reminder that the regional administration passed a law at the beginning of this year aimed at curbing alcohol abuse by tourists in Magaluf, Playa de Palma and s’Arenal in Mallorca and the West End of San Antonio in Ibiza.

The decree is in force for five years and means a ban on activities like booze cruises and offers like two drinks for one and fines for so-called ‘balconing,’ or jumping from balconies.

Negueruela said the Balearic government will be “especially vigilant” in enforcing the decree this summer and that local councils would be doing everything possible to ensure these kinds of tourists “do not have the option of arriving in our islands.”