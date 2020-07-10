New strict face mask rules for Mallorca and Ibiza: what you need to know

WEARING a face mask at all times whether social distancing is possible or not becomes compulsory in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera from Monday onwards.

The resolution modifying the Balearic Island Plan of Prevention, Contention and Coordination Exceptional Measures for dealing with the health crisis created by Covid-19 establishes that face masks are obligatory on the street, in public buildings, in shops and on public transport for everyone aged over six.

There are some exceptions, however. People will not have to wear masks on the beach, at swimming pools, or at bars, cafes and restaurants while they are eating and drinking.

Nor will they have to be worn while doing sport.

The resolution also sets a limit on the number of people allowed at social and family gatherings like birthday parties. From next week no more than 70 will be allowed at outdoor events and 30 indoors.

For weddings and other official social events, religious or civil, the limits are 250 for open-air and 150 inside.

Masks must be worn inside cars if the occupants do not live together.

Failure to comply with the mask wearing regulation carries a €100 fine. The obligation does not, however, apply to people suffering from an illness or respiratory condition which could be aggravated by using a mask.

The Balearic government has tightened up regulations on face mask use in the light of new outbreaks of Covid-19 on the archipelago: by Friday there were eight active outbreaks in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and one in Menorca.

