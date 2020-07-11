Extraordinary Week of Shocking Revelations in the Johnny Depp Domestic abuse Trial

On day 4 of the high profile trial, a packed court held back the giggles as Barristers on £300 an hour struggled to solve the central conundrum of which “tootsie” did the “whoopsie” on the bed in the couple’s Los Angeles penthouse.

Depp had accused his ex, Amber Heard, and/or her friends including trans activist iO Tillet Wright of ‘defecating’ in their marital bed after he turned up two hours late ‘drunk and high on drugs’ to Heard’s 30th birthday party in April 2016. He then ‘resolved’ to divorce Heard, he told the court.

Claims of defecating in bed, accusations of dangling a dog out of a moving car, writing on a mirror in blood and tales of drug and alcohol abuse – after an extraordinary week at the High Court in London the world has seemingly heard every single detail of the now not-so-private lives of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp threw a magnum of champagne at Amber Heard after her 30th before pulling her hair and leaving a note saying “Happy f* birthday”, the High Court heard yesterday, explaining to the court, The Pirates of the Caribbean star said he had “very likely” smoked marijuana before arriving late at the party at their LA penthouse — but denied being violent.

The Hollywood actor is suing NGN, the publishers of The Sun, over an article published in 2018 referring to him as a “wife-beater”, due to claims of domestic abuse made by Heard following their break-up.