Johhny Depp and Ex-wife Amber Heard Make Startling Revelations in High Profile Trial at the High Court in London

The high court in London heard today that JOHNNY Depp slapped Amber Heard three times in a drunken rage after she mocked him for his “wino forever” tattoo.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp, 57, was accused of lashing out at his ex-wife when she “laughed” at the inking on his arm.

The tattoo had originally read “Winona Forever” – but Depp changed it to “Wino Forever” after he dramatically split up with his Edward Scissorhands co-star as it “seemed fitting”. He also alleged his ex Heard seduced him to advance her own career, as he accused her of violence and once defecating in his bed as a ‘prank’. Depp described to the court of a period of time in Australia in March 2015 when he says Heard severed his finger – an injury which she says came about after he smashed a telephone into a wall.

But he is said to have slapped her three times after he had “fallen off the wagon” following 160 days sobriety, the ex-couple have come face-to-face for the high profile trial at the High Court in London where Depp is suing The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” in a 2018 article. He is continuing his evidence after making a string of shocking revelations when he took to the stand yesterday.

Sasha Wass QC, representing The Sun, said today: “You became frustrated with Ms. Heard’s mocking and you slapped Ms. Heard across the face in March 2013. “It was the first time you had used violence against her. You slapped her more than once because she didn’t react at first and that made you even more angry.”

The trial continues…