Brooklyn Beckham Confirms his engagement to “Soul-mate” Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has announced his engagement to “Transformers” actress Nicola Peltz- he proposed to his fiancée Nicola Peltz two weeks ago.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham vowed to be the best ‘husband and daddy’ as he shared the gushing tribute to his bride-to-be. The photographer, 21, took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the happy news following reports he had popped the question to his ‘soulmate’ Nicola, 25.

And Brooklyn’s mum Victoria was just as excited as her son about the news. Posh Spice shared the same picture and wrote on Instagram:

‘The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x.’ Nicola commented on the photo: ‘i love you so so much victoria i’m the luckiest girl.’ The Last Airbender star also shared the same picture on Instagram, and wrote: ‘ou’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.’ Yep – Brooklyn’s nine-year-old sister Harper is following in his snapper footsteps. Brooklyn commented: ‘My girl forever xxx I love you more than anything.’

Brooklyn took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the happy news following reports he had popped the question to his ‘soulmate’ Nicola, 25. Image credit: Instagram

It is understood that Nicola and Brooklyn started dating around eight months ago, and Beckham went public with their relationship in January when he wished the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star a happy birthday. Brooklyn had previously dated model Hana Cross for a year and had a four-year on-off relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz.

David Beckham was a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol and frequented top Marbella nightspot, La Sala, in Puerto Banus when he had a football career here in Spain, David loved the place but Victoria was her usual reserved self.