Former Spice Girl and Fashion Millionairess Victoria Beckham Causes Outrage as she puts 30 Staff on Welfare State Furlough

Victoria Beckham ‘furloughs 30 fashion label staff’ in a bid to save her ailing fashion brand struggling to survive during the coronavirus crisis.

VICTORIA has made dozens of her staff take a leave of absence and is reportedly claiming taxpayer’s money to pay her staff causing public outrage. Victoria’s plan to furlough staff could see her claiming tens of thousands of pounds in taxpayers’ money should the government agree to offer a relief grant.

Victoria Beckham has a reported family wealth of £335 million but her struggling fashion empire is said to have furloughed 30 members of staff and is expected to seek government support. The former Spice Girl has seen her fashion brand struggle in recent years and has issued letters to staff to let them know of plans to reduce salaries to 80 per cent in line with furlough procedures.

‘Posh Spice’ herself is believed to not be taking her own salary during the coronavirus crisis, her senior executive and chief marketing officer has already quit. Her flagship store in Hong Kong could also face closure as she looks to get her business empire back under control.