Costa Blanca Regains its Hustle and Bustle as Brits Arrive in Benidorm

Costa Blanca is now looking forward to the summer season as Brits begin to arrive in Benidorm as the usual hustle and bustle of its streets are slowly regaining traction. Bars and restaurants across the coast have been eagerly awaiting their arrival and hopefully, now they can begin to recover what was lost during the quarantine.

Although some planes flying into the Costa Blanca have been relatively empty, an influx of visitors has been constant since the quarantine for Brits was lifted by both Boris Johnson and Pedro Sanchez.

However, not everyone is happy about the arrival of tourists in Costa Blanca as a few weeks ago a mysterious graffiti appeared on the walls of tourist establishments and hospitality businesses with the phrase ‘Tourist Go Home’ in bold. This unwelcoming message was a shock to the tourism sector in the area which is what the region thrives upon.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped visitors from pouring into Costa Blanca and enjoying all of the splendour it has to offer. In order to prepare for the incoming visitors, the town hall has reinforced its cleaning of public areas and streets. This is to ensure that both tourists and residents have the safest and most enjoyable experience in Benidorm.