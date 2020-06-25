It’s Official! No Quarantine for Brits After July 4 as Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Gear Up for Summer

IT’S now official, there will be no quarantine for Brits who holiday in Spain’s Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca this summer if they travel after July 4, despite their exasperated coronavirus figures.

Boris Johnson, the UK’s prime minister, has agreed that after July 4, the UK will have ‘air bridges’ with countries which are considered to be ‘low risk.’

In this list of ‘low-risk countries’ it includes: Spain, France, Greece, Italy and Germany. The most worrying factor is that out of these countries the UK has the highest risk factor and is possibly the worst affected country within the EU.

The health crisis in the UK under Johnson’s management has resulted in 306,000 cases of coronavirus and 43,081 deaths. The extent of the crisis in the UK forced the conservative government to impose a 14-day quarantine for anyone travelling to the UK from abroad.

Now with the creation of ‘safe corridors’ Brits will be able to return to their much-loved holiday destination such as Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca. The tourism industry in both of these regions has been fighting for the rights of British tourists to come and enjoy their holidays in the sun.