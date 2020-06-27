Brits Can Finally Go on Holidays Abroad Without Threat of Quarantine Upon Return From ‘Low-Risk’ Countries, says Boris

British holidaymakers were relieved to hear that they can finally book a summer holiday to low-risk coronavirus destinations like Spain, France and Greece, without the threat of quarantine upon their return.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed today that Britons can finally go on holiday to low-risk countries without having to isolate under quarantine upon their return”. In short, the Government said it plans to introduce a traffic light system to decide which countries are deemed safe enough to travel to amid the pandemic. People travelling to countries with a “green” or “amber” classification (considered low-risk), will not have to be confined in isolation for 14 days upon their return. However, those travelling to countries rated “red” (high risk) will have to self-isolate on their arrival for a fortnight.

The Government said it will constantly evaluate the situation in the UK, as well other countries, so it can “put on the brakes” if risks re-emerge. However, travellers arriving back to the UK from all destinations will be required to fill in a passenger locator form so they can be located if necessary. Of course, it’s great news for expats across Europe too as it means they can also return for visits from ‘low-risk’ countries without the threat of quarantine. The Government plans to unveil more details, along with the long-awaited “travel corridor/air bridges” plan on Monday that will reveal exactly which countries deals have been struck with.