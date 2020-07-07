Adra sea bed clean nets piles of waste

DIVERS removed some 100 kilos of waste from waters off the Adra coast on Saturday during what was the third marine bed clean-up in the area.

The six divers netted plastics more than anything else from the sea in front of the San Nicolas beach.

The local council organised the initiative under the slogan ‘Cambia la marea de plastico’ (change the plastic tide), with the collaboration of the PROMAR Association for the Defence of Marine Fauna and the Calahonda dive centre.

Adra Beaches councillor Elisa Fernandez urged the public to show “individual responsibility” to help put a stop to problem.

It is she said, “essential for ending the contamination of our seas, something which affects us all.”

The Covid-19 pandemic situation and the precaution of preventing gatherings of people meant there were no volunteers doing their bit for their clean-up this year.

PROMAR did however set up an information point on the seafront promenade to raise awareness about the impact of marine environment waste contamination