Sea bed clean-up in Adra to clear Costa Almeria waters of plastic waste

WHAT will be the third concerted effort to remove contaminating plastic waste from sea beds on the Adra coast will take place this coming Saturday July 4.

Under the slogan ‘Cambia la marea de plastico’ (change the plastic tide), the initiative has been organised by Adra council and the municipal Fishing Museum with the aim of making advances in the environmental protection of the area.

-- Advertisement --



“We continue to work on raising social awareness about an issue which concerns us all, and which also requires individual responsibility”, commented Beaches councillor Elisa Fernandez.

She added, “we participate in all initiatives related to cleaning and preserving our seas, and we will continue to do so.”

The PROMAR Association in Defence of Marine Fauna and the Calahonda scuba diving club will be doing the collection of the plastic, getting under the waves at the San Nicolas beach.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, only the divers themselves will be taking part in the clean-up, with no extra volunteers as on the previous occasions.

The organisers want to avoid gatherings of people in line with health authority recommendations.

PROMAR will however be setting up an information point to explain the serious consequences of plastic waste for marine life and fish and its effects on human health.