Ensuring Adra beaches accessible to people with reduced mobility on Spain’s Costa Almeria

REPRESENTATIVES from the FAAM Almeria Federation of Associations for Disabled Persons have been in Adra to check the municipal beaches are accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Adra beaches councillor Elisa Fernandez and Functional Diversity councillor Patricia Berenguel accompanied the FAAM delegation on their visit to the Censo, El Carboncillo, San Nicolas and Sirena Loca beaches.

-- Advertisement --



“We have made an important effort to adapt our beaches to the needs of people with diverse mobility and so they can enjoy bathing”, Fernandez commented.

Among the specific measures have been creating access points with walkways to make it easier to get to the seashore, setting up shaded areas and providing amphibious chairs and crutches.

Fernandez also pointed out the council has reinforced lifeguard and lifesaving services, which she said would benefit beach-goers who have reduced mobility.

The FAAM visit was part of the collaboration agreement between the local authority and the federation, which includes providing the necessary infrastructure on beaches to improve accessibility and remove physical obstacles to this collective.

In fact Adra features in FAAM’s guide to accessible beaches.

This summer meanwhile the council has adapted its beach plan to the new reality of the coronavirus situation, like establishing entry and exit points for each beach to reduce physical contact between beach-goers to a minimum.