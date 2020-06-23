Adra beaches first in Costa Almeria to gain ‘Safe Andalucia’ distinction for Covid-19 safety regulation compliance

ADRA’S beaches have become the first in Almeria to gain the regional government’s ‘Andalucia Segura’ distinction for compliance with health authority Covid-19 safety regulations and requirements.

The safety recognition goes to the town’s El Carboncillo, El Censo, San Nicolas and Sirena Loca beaches, all of which have also earned Blue Flags for quality once again.

Junta de Andalucia Tourism delegate in Almeria Jose Luis Delgado officially presented Adra mayor Manuel Cortes with the regional administration distinction at the San Nicolas beach.

Cortes said he was delighted “because it is the fruit of the efforts we have made to care for and protect our beaches.

“They are in the best condition, for both Adra residents and those who visit us”, he added.

The mayor pointed out that having the Andalucia Segura stamp serves as tourist attraction and a benefit to the image of the municipality, “demonstrating that Adra is a town which offers guarantees, and for that we are grateful.”

The Junta delegate described the distinction as “as proof of the excellence of our coast,” pointing out that in current times it is “essential to present an image of safety, hygiene and quality services on the Almeria coast.”

The recognition certifies that Adra complies with safety regulations and requirements established by the World Health Organisation and the Junta de Andalucia’s Health department. Also, that recommendations and protocols stipulated by health authorities are being followed on all four of the beaches.

These include a significant increase in lifeguard and security services, beefed up cleaning and disinfection efforts, and reducing maximum beach capacity to 50 per cent to guarantee social distancing.