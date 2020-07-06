Less than half give thumbs up to Balearic government crisis management

THE Balearic government’s gets the thumbs up from less than half of the four islands’ residents for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, a new survey reveals.

Thirty five per cent of those interviewed for the Gadeso Foundation public opinion survey categorized the performance of the administration led by Balearic President Francina Armengol as good and 10 per cent as very good.

Approximately one in three described it as bad. Just over 20 per cent had no particular view either way.

In Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera the positive rating for the administration was more or less the same at 46 per cent. In Ibiza by contrast it was just 38 per cent, while 37 per cent were not impressed.

More than 50 per cent of those interviewed gave the political opposition a thumbs down, expressing the view they have not supported the government during what are exceptional times.

The Gadeso poll also showed that approximately two out of three islanders are very worried about the current economic situation created by the pandemic in the Balearics. Some 47 per cent highlighted unemployment as a particular concern and 44 per cent job instability.