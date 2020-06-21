“Good sense” needed in new normality warns Balearic Island president as Spain’s state of alarm lifted

THE “hope” which the lifting of Spain’s state of alarm at midnight on Saturday brings has to be accompanied by “good sense”, the Balearic Island president Francina Armengol has warned residents and visitors in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera.

Tweeting on Sunday, the head of the regional administration said the entry of the new normality after 98 days was down to “immense commitment and solidarity”, but that now “greater responsibility” must be the order of the day.

She reminded the public that “we must never forget who we are or where we’ve come from, the lives lost and the sacrifices made.

“The state of alarm has ended, but not the pandemic”, she added.