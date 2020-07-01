Grand pact to reboot Spain’s Balearic Islands following hit from C0vid-19 crisis

THE Balearic government has signed a grand pact with the islands’ main economic, social and political agents aimed at rebooting the archipelago following the hit from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Reactivation Plan features some 100 actions structured into 10 core concepts, and a budget of nearly €619 million in just the short-term.

It has the support of the four islands’ administrations, Palma city council, the FELIB Balearic Federation of Local Entities, the CAEB business association, the UGT and CCOO trade unions, and the PSIB, Mes por Mallorca, Unidas Podemos, Ciutadans and Proposta per les Illes political parties.

Mes por Menorca, the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox were the only parties which did not sign up to the pact.

Also participating in and making contributions to the pact were dozens of collectives from the educational, social action and economic spheres.

The first area of the pact covers areas like health, education, social economy and health safety. It includes an additional €220 million for dealing with Covid-19 through actions like the incorporation of 800 more health professionals and monitoring outbreaks. It also includes measures for ensuring a safe return to the islands’ classrooms.

Tourism is another core area of action. This section features plans for promotional campaigns and the diversification of products, health safety training for sector workers, and the reinforcement of air and sea connectivity.

Other main lines of action under the plan include business training and development, encouraging a circular economy and more local consumption, promoting innovation and new sectors and modernising industry and traditional sectors.

Also, promoting energy transition, a greener economy and sustainable mobility and developing cultural and creative industries.