Spain’s Soaring New Covid-19 Infections & Outbreaks in ‘New Normal’ Cause ALARM

Spain’s soaring new Covid-19 infections and outbreaks across the country in the ‘New Normal’ have set alarm bells ringing across the country.

IN fact, in the last 24 hours alone, the number of new infections have gone up to 191, compared to 157 registered yesterday. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spain’s new infection rates had gone down to less than 100, but in recent days they have shot up again. Additionally, there are around 15 active outbreaks across the country, with eight of them concentrated in Andalucia, as reported.

According to Fernando Simón, the Director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts, most of the outbreaks are “under control and not too serious” because they “milder and therefore transmitted less.” However, the two which are of huge concern to him and the country’s government is the one in Malaga and Aragon’s Huesca.

The Malaga outbreak involves the Red Cross Shelter with around 80 people affected, as reported. The other involves fruit pickers in Aragon’s Huesca Province. Simón said he is still waiting for confirmation that these two outbreaks are “under control.” If the increasing pace of outbreaks and infections continue, many residents and British expats across the country fear Spain will be back in lockdown, as reported.