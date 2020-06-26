Surge in Covid-19 Outbreaks in Spain’s Andalucia Concern Tourists Planning a Costa del Sol Summer Holiday

The increasing number of coronavirus outbreaks in Spain’s Andalucia is concerning the tourist industry, as well as holidaymakers planning to visit the Costa del Sol this summer.

THE Ministry of Health and Families in Andalucia has today confirmed that there are around eight outbreaks in five of its provinces accounting for 156 Covid-19 cases. The provinces affected include Malaga, Granada, Cádiz, Huelva and Almeria. Two deaths and 27 cases were also confirmed during the last 24 hours.

The outbreak detected in Cadiz (Algeciras), which currently has around 20 positive coronavirus cases are reported to be “under control.” However, the amount of people affected in the Huelva outbreak has increased since this morning. There are now approximately a dozen people affected in the Huelva (Lepe) outbreak, with around 61 additional suspected cases now in isolation, confirmed Manuela Caro, councillor of Health and Families at Junta de Andalucía in Huelva. The original case of the outbreak is said to have been imported by a sailor from Senegal, as reported.