Red Cross Outbreak in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Worsens as 80 New Coronavirus Cases Are Detected

The coronavirus ‘cluster’ which was first detected in a Red Cross centre in Costa del Sol’s Malaga is worsening, as now 80 new coronavirus cases have been detected.

THE first case was detected on Sunday, June 21. Since then the centre has been suspended and samples for PCR testing have been collected from around 100 close contacts which are being actively monitored.

The delegate for the Junta in Malaga, Patrica Navarro, has announced that so far there are already more than 80 people infected by the coronavirus due to this small outbreak.

Navarro argues that this is not an outbreak but rather a ‘cluster’ because “the focus of contagion has been controlled and identified.” Given that they can trace the steps of all of those infected and monitor them accordingly, this will no longer be classified as an outbreak but rather as a ‘cluster.’

The delegate assured that the health authorities have the situation under control and that this should send a “message of serenity and calmness to the population of Malaga.”