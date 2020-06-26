Spain READY for Tourists: Government Reassures Holidaymakers that Covid-19 Outbreaks are ‘Under Control’

Spain’s Government has urged holidaymakers to return to its destinations from the Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca, and not be put off by the recent Covid-19 outbreaks.

IT also reassured tourists that the country is capable and prepared to deal with any outbreaks quickly. However, Spain’s Ministry of Health’s latest announcement highlighting an increase in the number of new infections again and at least 15 active outbreaks across the country, has created alarm nationally and internationally, as reported.

Commenting on the recent outbreaks, Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism Isabel Oliver stated: “We all knew this could happen but our reaction has been super-fast to control the outbreaks.” For that reason, Oliver said she considers “Spain is ready to welcome tourists and we are looking forward to them returning.”

Oliver highlighted the country’s “capable health care services” which are now in a position to contain and treat any infections quickly. “When there is an outbreak, Spain immediately puts up a containment barrier because it can now react very quickly,” she pointed out. Oliver attributes Spain’s fast response to the numerous outbreaks to the country’s “wonderful health care and controls”, which is “the most important thing”, she added.

Over the last few days, Spain’s tourism industry noticed a notable uptick in last minute holiday bookings, particularly across Spain’s holiday destinations such as Costa del Sol. That’s a trend that Oliver, the Government and the tourism industry would like to see continue in a bid to help the economy get back on its feet again.