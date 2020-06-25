Rising Confidence in Spain’s Costa del Sol Leads to Whopping Surge in Last Minute Holiday Bookings from Brits, Spaniards & Germans

The millions invested in Costa del Sol’s national and international tourism promotions and ‘safe destination’ campaigns are paying off.

Confidence in Costa del Sol as a ‘safe destination’ is rising fast, and has resulted in a surge in last minute holiday bookings made by French, Spanish, German, Italian and Belgian tourists, confirmed Tourismo Costa del Sol. Interest in holidaying on the Costa del Sol has shot up in just the last couple of weeks. In fact, according to Tourism Costa del Sol, between June 9-15 holiday searches for trips to Malaga Airport increased a whopping 523% compared to the week before. Around 70% of those searches were mainly from the UK, Germany and within Spain.

In terms of flight offers, the UK leads with the most airplane seats on offer (822,862), followed by Spain (417,946) and Germany (210.453) thanks to the main airline operators – Ryanair, EasyJet and Vueling. In fact, the Costa del Sol has been banking on last minute bookings for recovery, as reported.

Tourism Costa del Sol’s President Francisco Salado is cautiously optimistic and hopes that the “promising statistics” and last minute bookings do indeed lead to a much-needed recovery in Malaga’s tourism sector. However, Salado points out that compared to last year, searches are still 74% lower than the same period in 2019. Nevertheless, the statistics reveal that holidaymakers are actually regaining confidence and “thousands of tourists are interested in returning to the Costa del Sol this summer, which is the most important factor,” he adds.