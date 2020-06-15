Spain’s Costa del Sol Banking on Last Minute Holiday Bookings to Boost Tourism Recovery

The Junta of Andalucia’s Vice President and Tourism Minister Juan Marín is confident that last minute holiday bookings to Spain will help to boost recovery in the Costa del Sol’s tourism sector.

Now that Spain is opening its borders a week earlier than expected to holidaymakers from EU states and Schengen zone areas, the Costa del Sol is banking on tourists making last minute bookings for the summer.

According to Marín, holiday reservations for July and August already exceed 46%, but he believes that that this year the “vast majority of tourists will make their reservations around 20-25 days before travelling”, so this figure should actually “be much higher”. He also indicated that rural/country tourism bookings mainly from Spainish nationals already hover around 70-75% for the summer months of July and August.

This comes as a huge relief for the sector, particularly as the tourism industry is set to suffer losses of €10bn and around 100,000 jobs in "the best case scenario" as a result of the lockdown, stated Marín earlier today, as reported.