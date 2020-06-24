Helping hand for self-employed hard hit by C0vid-19 crisis in Mallorca holiday resort Magaluf

SELF-EMPLOYED in Magaluf, Palmanova and the rest of Calvia municipality who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis are set to get a financial helping hand.

The local Mayor Alfonso Rodreguez Badal and the Balearic Island regional Economic Model, Tourism and Employment minister Iago Negueruela have signed an agreement on providing exceptional financial assistance to the significant number of Calvia residents who work for themselves.

More than €2 million is available in all, of which the local administration is contributing €1.5 million, the Balearic government just under €445,000 and the Mallorca island administration a further €150,000.

The money is being directed at helping the self-employed to get their work and business activities back up and running. It is available for people who normally work all year, but who were forced to halt their activities due to the lockdown, and to seasonal workers who have not been able to work this year.

The amount of the assistance depends on whether someone who is self-employed has others working for them. If they don’t the sum is €2,000, if they have one or two workers it is €2,500 and if they have three or more it is €3,000.

The self-employed funding agreement is one of the measures included in the municipal social, economic and environmental recovery plan, which last week was signed by all the political groups with representation on the council.