Growing optimism in tourism sector reboot in Brit Mallorca holiday favourite Magaluf area

THE Mayor of the municipality which includes British holiday favourites Magaluf, Palma Nova and Santa Ponsa has expressed a growing optimism in the reboot of the area’s tourism sector this summer.

“Three weeks ago we looked at everything with pessimism. Now we are looking with confidence”, Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez told Spanish press on Monday.

“The reactivation is a reality and we are scraping together bookings which are starting to happen. Three week ago only cancelations arrived”, he added.

Rodriguez’ remarks came as the week-long pilot tourism project under which some 2,000 German holidaymakers travelled to the Balearic Islands came to an end.

He described the initiative as an “extraordinary promotion” for Mallorca.

He pointed out that Peguera is traditionally the area of Calvia which most appeals to Germans, but is of the view that thanks to the pilot project “any zone of Calvia is shown as a safe location” which would appeal to the German market.

Rodriguez did admit however that the “British market is moving more slowly due their own development of the pandemic.”

The Mayor revealed the expectation is that around 70 of Calvia’s hotels will open up in July, while others not welcome back guests until August.

Eight establishments in the Palmanova-Magaluf zone are set to reopen in the first fortnight of next month.