Andalucia Invests €22.5m in Several Marketing Campaigns to Entice Holidaymakers to Costa del Sol & Surrounding Areas

Andalucia’s Minister of Tourism Juan Marín has announced a whopping investment of €22.5 million in marketing campaigns to boost both national and international tourism in the region.

GIVEN that the tourism market is much smaller due to the coronavirus, Andalucia is launching an aggressive campaign to capture the attention of as many national and overseas tourists as possible. Several marketing campaigns are already in the pipeline. One campaign includes Malaga’s Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas, which will be broadcast on television, social media and radio across Spain from Monday, to entice visitors from home and abroad, as reported.

Another promotional campaign will be exclusively aimed at Andalucian tourists given that the region will allow free movement between provinces from Monday June 8. “The campaign will target local residents from with our own region with the slogan Andalucia wants you,” confirmed Marín.

There will also be a separate campaign for the entire national market. Marín highlighted that 67% of Andalucia’s tourism is Spanish and that the Andalucian region “is the preferred tourist destination for Spaniards, ahead of the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands or Madrid”. Through a separate campaign, it will start targeting nationals in neighbouring regions, such as Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha and Murcia. The campaign will also be promoted to other regions in the coming weeks as the autonomous communities walk out of de-escalation towards the ‘new normal’.

Marin has also invested in several other campaigns to directly help businesses in tourism, as reported. One is aimed at promoting the use of travel agencies through the slogan Win with your travel agency. In partnership with the travel agencies, Marín said he wants to promote the image of Andalucia “as a nearby, safe destination” with “a health system capable of dealing with any emergency”.