Spain’s Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas to front tourism campaign to woo holidaymakers back to Andalucia & Costa del Sol

Malaga’s much-loved Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas is to front a tourism campaign to woo holidaymakers back to Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.

WITHOUT wanting to give too many details away, the region’s Tourism Minister Juan Marin, confirmed that Banderas is involved with the campaign to attract both national and international holidaymakers, which will mainly focus on “incentivising Spanish tourists to come to Andalucia for their summer holiday this year”.

The Junta is planning to invest around two million euros in the campaign in a bid to reactivate the tourism sector this summer. “The main motor of Andalucia’s economy is tourism”, he added, which accounts for around 13% of the region’s GDP and generates more than 22.5 billion euros.